Hong Kong sees 10% uptick in mainland Chinese tourists as concerts, sports tournaments shine bright

SINGAPORE: More Chinese tourists visited Hong Kong alongside an increase in overseas arrivals for the first five months of the year, drawn in large part by a busy, varied line-up of major events spanning entertainment, sports and culture, the city’s finance chief said on Sunday (Jun 8).

Authorities are also hopeful this performance can be sustained for the rest of 2025, providing a bright spot amid lingering economic concerns from the COVID-19 downturn and nervousness about consumption.

Hong Kong welcomed an estimated 20 million tourists between January and May, Financial Secretary Paul Chan wrote in a blog post. Mainland visitors made up about three-quarters of the tally, a 10 per cent year-on-year increase. Overseas visitor arrivals rose by 18 per cent.

Describing them as “significant increases”, Chan cited the numerous major events hosted recently in the city as a driving factor.

It’s estimated that major events held in the first half of 2025 will attract about 840,000 visitors to Hong Kong, generating HK$3.3 billion (US$420 million) in spending and HK$1.5 billion in economic value to the city, he wrote.

“Hong Kong has been extremely vibrant in these past few months, from cultural and entertainment to sporting events. Many fans are able to watch their idols in person, fulfilling long-held expectations,” he said.

Chan pointed to Kai Tak Sports Park as an example. In the past three months, the venue has hosted several popular musical acts, such as British band Coldplay, Hong Kong cantopop legend Nicholas Tse, Taiwanese rock band Mayday, and Singapore’s JJ Lin.

“Many more highly anticipated concerts and sports matches are scheduled over the next six months, with tickets selling out rapidly,” Chan said.

Chan said the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in March and the Manchester United football friendly have further attracted local and international fans to Hong Kong.

The finance chief also highlighted several arts and culture events, like the Art Basel international art fair, held in March, and the Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival that opened in April.

“(The events) bring together local and regional fans, including more than 80 million people in the Greater Bay Area, as well as friends from the mainland and other parts of Asia, many of whom also travel specifically to Hong Kong to attend,” Chan said.

Hong Kong will continue to host a vibrant line-up of events in the second half of 2025, from football tournaments to international concerts, he added.

Coupled with new attractions and the charm of Hong Kong’s neighbourhoods and countryside, the city is confident that annual tourist numbers will continue to increase, Chan said.