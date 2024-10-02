As expats exit Hong Kong and mainlanders enter, businesses and communities count the costs. How are they adapting?

HONG KONG: Mr Andrew Liu is calling time on his life in Hong Kong after six years.

The Taiwanese senior finance manager and his family are relocating to France at the end of September, joining the swelling ranks of expats who have been departing the city in recent years.

While the 36-year-old’s move is a natural progression of his career role, the same can’t be said for many others leaving the territory, who have cited push factors like the tough curbs enacted at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020.

The expat exodus has significantly impacted Hong Kong, cutting across sectors like F&B, property and education. Businesses catering to this clientele have been hardest hit, with some closing up shop while others pivot operations.

"Most of the restaurants in Central I bookmarked (on my mobile phone) are now closed," said Mr Liu, noting the striking changes as he shared his firsthand experience with CNA.