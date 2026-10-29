Hong Kong housing secretary resigns over deadly Tai Po fire

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's housing secretary Winnie Ho has resigned over a fire in Tai Po that killed 168 people in November last year.

Hong Kong leader John Lee announced this on Thursday (Oct 29), as he apologised for the deadly blaze and promised extensive reforms to its building industry and regulatory system.

Lee was speaking shortly before he was due to release a lengthy report by the judge-led panel that is expected to detail a series of regulatory and supervisory failings in Hong Kong's building-renovation system.

Ho was the first official to resign over the inferno.

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Lee also said that four government bodies bore partial responsibility - the Housing Bureau’s Independent Checking Unit (ICU), the Buildings Department, the Fire Services Department and the Labour Department.