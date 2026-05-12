‘Lesson written in blood’: How Hong Kong’s deadly Wang Fuk Court fire exposed systemic failures

HONG KONG: Luzar Wu was still asleep in his student hostel when he got the news – his home at Wang Fuk Court, about 40km away, was ablaze.

The estate, a government-subsidised apartment complex in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district, was under renovation at the time.

The fire started at Wang Cheong House before spreading to Wang Tai House, where the Wu family lived. Within an hour, seven of the estate’s eight towers were burning.

“I woke up around 3.10pm, checked my phone and saw my friends saying: ‘Hey, your home is on fire’,” Wu told CNA.

“I thought: ‘Don’t joke about things like that.’ Then I looked at the family WhatsApp group and saw there really was a fire.”

But for the 21-year-old and his family, the inferno that broke out on Nov 26, 2025 did not cost them just their home.

It claimed the life of their Indonesian helper Siti Fatonah – one of 10 foreign domestic workers who died in the fire along with 158 other victims, in what would become Hong Kong’s deadliest blaze in decades.