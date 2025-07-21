Young Hong Kong residents apply modern touches to preserve traditional crafts, attract new crowds

Instead, he turned to the skills he honed while studying architecture.

“I was building models … and cutting a lot of paper and card … then building things in 3D and mostly hand cutting with a penknife,” he added.

Tsao began his paper-cutting venture after he wanted more unique Chinese New Year zodiac animal decorations, leading him to expand the use of his paper cutting techniques.

He started producing and selling the zodiac paper cutting crafts publicly four years back. A year ago, he left his corporate job to pursue it full time.

Tsao is currently working with international brands such as Dior and apparel retailer Lululemon, moving beyond paper products but also conducting workshops for their clients.

“Outside of Chinese New Year, I would collaborate with luxury brands, clothing stores, to help them design workshops that their VIP guests can come and experience rather than just giving out gifts.”

Even though he was not trained through traditional lineage, Tsao believes his work keeps the spirit of the craft alive.

“I try to embody parts of the traditional crafts by bringing it into new media, by adding contemporary philosophies, design concepts into a fading industry,” he said.

Through his work, Tsao said he also hopes people will recognise that “paper cutting as a traditional craft is very strong in Chinese culture, but also in many other cultures".

He noted that it is like taking something that is very cheap and very easy to access, like paper, and creating art that is not specific to a certain location.

Tsao added that anyone can incorporate these ideas and create something new.