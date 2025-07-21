Young Hong Kong residents apply modern touches to preserve traditional crafts, attract new crowds
Experts said that breathing new life into traditional crafts requires them to be applicable, relatable and relevant in daily life.
HONG KONG: A new generation of Hong Kong residents is giving traditional crafts a modern revival, using technology and creative applications to ensure age-old practices continue to thrive beyond the legacy of old master artisans.
Among them is 32-year-old architect Nick Tsao, who is reviving the folk art of paper cutting by fusing it with his design know-how.
“Paper cutting is a folk art … it is something that you're supposed to learn at home, through your mother or through a grandmother. Unfortunately, they didn't pass down this skill to me,” he added.
Instead, he turned to the skills he honed while studying architecture.
“I was building models … and cutting a lot of paper and card … then building things in 3D and mostly hand cutting with a penknife,” he added.
Tsao began his paper-cutting venture after he wanted more unique Chinese New Year zodiac animal decorations, leading him to expand the use of his paper cutting techniques.
He started producing and selling the zodiac paper cutting crafts publicly four years back. A year ago, he left his corporate job to pursue it full time.
Tsao is currently working with international brands such as Dior and apparel retailer Lululemon, moving beyond paper products but also conducting workshops for their clients.
“Outside of Chinese New Year, I would collaborate with luxury brands, clothing stores, to help them design workshops that their VIP guests can come and experience rather than just giving out gifts.”
Even though he was not trained through traditional lineage, Tsao believes his work keeps the spirit of the craft alive.
“I try to embody parts of the traditional crafts by bringing it into new media, by adding contemporary philosophies, design concepts into a fading industry,” he said.
Through his work, Tsao said he also hopes people will recognise that “paper cutting as a traditional craft is very strong in Chinese culture, but also in many other cultures".
He noted that it is like taking something that is very cheap and very easy to access, like paper, and creating art that is not specific to a certain location.
Tsao added that anyone can incorporate these ideas and create something new.
As a young creative entrepreneur, Tsao said he does not shy away from using technology.
“I like incorporating the use of machines … design software because of my architecture background. I think people feel like AI is a type of threat to art making, but you could choose to do things," he added.
"You can either stick to very traditional means and make everything like it was years ago or you can start to learn more about these technologies and see how they can help you.”
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AND REVIVAL
Experts said that for traditional crafts to survive, they must be relevant in today’s world.
Professor Henry Duh, associate dean of global and industry engagement at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University’s (PolyU) School of Design, stressed the importance of adapting to societal changes.
“We can still use the traditional way to preserve cultural heritage … but it’s slow and a bit harder to trigger (the) young generation’s interest ... That’s why I think digital technology will be able to promote (and) trigger their interest,” he added.
PolyU has received funding this year to revitalise the city's traditional arts and promote digital transformation of its culture industry.
It is the first tertiary institution in the city to receive funding from the China National Arts Fund. The fund, which opened to applicants in Hong Kong and Macau in 2021, promotes development of arts and culture by supporting local artistic talents.
PhD students at PolyU have managed to capture a porcelain paint master’s techniques using generative AI.
Duh said: “One of the masters (thought of) new technology to quickly trigger the kids’ attention and interest … and reduce the process into simple, interesting steps.”
He noted that using a 3D space to replicate the process allowed apprentices or younger people to observe the workflow from different angles, compared to video.
With fewer master artisans, technology has become more important in the preservation process.
"Some masters … may not be able to describe the process precisely or using terminology (that the) younger generation can understand. Using digital technology or virtual reality to visualise the process … will be easier,” he said.
VIRTUAL REALITY
Virtual reality (VR) also allows learners of a traditional craft to gain skills without being constrained by old craftsmen’s physical availability.
PolyU students have also used AI to create a “digital human” from the fast-disappearing indigenous Tanka group, known as boat dwellers, to share their history and experiences.
The interactive nature of the project could generate interest in such cultures by young people, said PhD student Yue Xu.
“A lot of culture and art pieces are disappearing … for me I think that technology can help to digitalise these things,” he added.
VR tools are also used by museums like the Intangible Cultural Heritage Centre.
It is also working with PolyU on a VR project to allow people who are interested in learning about Hong Kong’s traditions to experience its exhibits virtually.
It features more than 40 different traditions, cultures and crafts synonymous with Hong Kong.
The Intangible Cultural Heritage Centre is using technology to reach out to younger members of the population, strengthening its goal of preserving Hong Kong’s history and techniques of the city’s traditional crafts, according to its curator Celia Shum.
“We can make use of interactive programmes … (like) some QR codes for audio guides to (inform) … the public,” she said.
Shum added that many young people are keen to know more about the city's cultural heritage.
“They mentioned to us (that they joined the) programmes and have the opportunity to know more about the techniques,” she said.
The project is slated for launch in libraries and schools by the end of next year, bringing the city’s traditional crafts and culture closer to the people.