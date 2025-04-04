Hong Kong sees surge in startups; entrepreneurs say climate remains competitive

HONG KONG: At 34 years old, Mr Victor Wong decided to leave the corporate world of banking to invest in an age-old industry – pawning.

But instead of the traditional brick-and-mortar pawnshop, his venture comes with a modern twist – it is fully online and powered by artificial intelligence.

Customers can check and compare price offers of items on the Uncle2 mobile app in real-time and decide who to transact with.

The platform is the city’s first cloud-based pawn marketplace, according to the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP), a government-sanctioned startup hub.

“Entrepreneurs, (we) have the spirit for challenging and improving the lifestyle of the population,” said Mr Wong.