Hong Kong student let off with warning over AI porn, fuels calls to ban sexually explicit deepfakes

HONG KONG: A warning letter and an order to apologise - that’s all a student from the University of Hong Kong (HKU) received after allegedly using artificial intelligence (AI) to create hundreds of sexually explicit deepfakes of his friends and classmates.

The incident has sparked calls from lawmakers and women’s rights advocates for stronger laws to tackle deepfake pornography, amid concerns that the university’s response was too lenient.

Although the case purportedly occurred earlier this year, it only gained public attention on Saturday (Jul 12), after three of the alleged victims anonymously posted a summary of the accusations online.

According to the statement, which was posted on Instagram under the handle hku.nfolderincident, the incident involved a male law student at HKU, referred to as X. In mid-February, a friend discovered pornographic images of multiple women on his personal laptop.

More than 700 images were reportedly found, organised into folders named after the estimated 20 to 30 victims - including X’s friends, university classmates, seniors, primary school classmates, and even secondary school teachers.

WHAT THE VICTIMS SAY

Upon questioning, X admitted to using photos of the victims, mostly screenshots taken from social media, to generate the sexually explicit images using free online AI software.

“Some victims were close friends with X, others were mere acquaintances, and some had only met X once. It is understood that none of the victims authorised X’s actions,” the statement said.

It added that while X initially attempted to apologise to five victims in person, he only followed through with two, while also claiming that just five individuals were affected in total.

In mid-March, some of the victims contacted HKU requesting follow-up action, the statement said. They sought to have the matter reviewed by the university’s disciplinary committee, citing “ragging” - where a student humiliates or ridicules another student.

Under Hong Kong law, HKU’s disciplinary committee can order students found guilty of disciplinary offences to be reprimanded, fined, withdrawn from university courses or exams, suspended or even expelled.

According to the statement, the victims also asked for “appropriate disciplinary measures” to hold X accountable for “his actions of sexual violence”. They further requested class adjustments and that their tutors be notified, as some shared tutorials with X.