Japan city relieved as bear caught after roaming streets for days

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan: A bear that roamed the streets of a Japanese city for four days, forcing mass school closures, was caught on Tuesday (Jun 9), capping a search involving dozens of hunters and police.

Terrified families in the city of Utsunomiya, north of Tokyo, peered through windows as a search mission that included helicopters tried to track down the animal following multiple sightings, including in a shopping arcade, at a university and at a wholesale market.

On Tuesday, dozens of police officers, hunters and city officials surrounded a private home where the bear was spotted, an AFP photographer witnessed.

After a successful tranquiliser shot, they captured the animal.

AFP images showed the sedated bear loaded onto a truck.