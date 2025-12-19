Japan PM Takaichi hosts first summit with Central Asia leaders

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hosted an inaugural summit on Friday (Dec 19) with five Central Asia leaders, as Tokyo competes for influence in the resource-rich region.

Takaichi is meeting with counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan during a two-day conference in Tokyo, a month after United States President Donald Trump hosted all five in Washington.

The Central Asian leaders also held separate summits with Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen this year.

Like the US and the EU, Japan is drawn by the region's enormous - but still mostly unexploited - natural resources in a push to diversify rare earths supplies and reduce dependence on Beijing.

With Tokyo trailing its rivals, the summit is important for Japan to increase its presence, said Tomohiko Uyama, a professor at Hokkaido University specialising in Central Asian politics.

"Natural resources have become a strong focus, particularly in the past year, because of China's moves involving rare earths," Uyama told AFP, referencing tight export controls introduced this year by Beijing.