Commentary: Why Japan-China tensions won’t resolve anytime soon

SINGAPORE: After several weeks of suspended flights, seafood import bans, cancelled concerts performed to empty arenas, increased military activity, and even fire control radar lock-ons by fighter aircraft, Japan-China ties remain tense.

This most recent spat arose from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s answer to parliamentary questions from opposition lawmaker and former foreign minister Katsuya Okada on Nov 7 about crisis scenarios involving a Taiwan blockade.

Ms Takaichi said that if China launched military action against Taiwan and attacked US military forces, this could pose a “survival threatening situation” for Japan but that any decisions must be considered comprehensively. The term “survival threatening situation” is an important one legally, as it denotes an existential threat to Japan and allows the activation of its self-defence forces.

She was the first sitting prime minister to describe such a concrete scenario.

Beijing blamed Japan and Takaichi for provocation and supporting Taiwan independence, demanding a retraction. The Chinese consul-general in Osaka even posted – then deleted – a Japanese-language social media comment that the “filthy head … must be cut off without hesitation”.

The heated language obscures the fact that there is a conflation of three distinct underlying points that explain why China-Japan tensions are unlikely to ease soon. Even after the current round of tensions blow over eventually, these areas of departure are likely to reappear as sticking points in relations between Tokyo and Beijing.