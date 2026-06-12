Japan flagship rocket lifts off after earlier failure

TOKYO: Japan's space agency successfully launched its flagship H3 rocket on Friday (Jun 12), months after a previous mission to put a geolocation satellite into orbit ended in failure.

The H3 was developed to boost the international competitiveness of the country's rocket industry, with the lift-off an important sign of progress as the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) aims to improve its launch success rate.

The agency is targeting up to eight H3 launches a year - still far below privately owned SpaceX, which dominates the global satellite launch market with 165 Falcon 9 orbital flights in 2025, compared to just two for H3.

JAXA said the rocket carrying six small satellites blasted off at 9.53 am (8.53am, Singapore time) from Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan.

"The rocket flew according to plan and successfully placed the second stage into its intended orbit," JAXA president Hiroshi Yamakawa told reporters, adding that it released the six satellites.