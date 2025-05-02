Japan's huge US Treasury holdings among such cards, Kato says

TOKYO: Japan could use its US$1 trillion-plus holdings of US Treasuries as a card in trade talks with Washington, its finance minister said on Friday, raising explicitly for the first time its leverage as a massive creditor to the United States.

While Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato did not threaten to sell holdings, his remarks touch on a critical concern global investors have about what Japan and China, the two largest owners of US government debt, might do in seeking tariff concessions from the Trump administration.

The Treasury market saw a huge global sell-off last month after US President Donald Trump's decision on Apr 2 to slap sweeping tariffs on trading partners, including key strategic allies such as Japan.

Kato said in a television interview the primary purpose of Japan's US Treasury holdings – the largest in the world – is to ensure it has sufficient liquidity to conduct yen intervention when necessary.

"But we obviously need to put all cards on the table in negotiations. It could be among such cards," he said when asked whether Japan, in trade talks with the US, could reassure Washington it will not sell its Treasury holdings in the market.

"Whether we actually use that card, however, is a different question," Kato added.

The US Treasury Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside of office hours.