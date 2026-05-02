Japan PM Sanae Takaichi meets top Vietnam leaders in Hanoi

HANOI: Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met top Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi on Saturday (May 2), inking multiple agreements ahead of a speech where she is expected to lay out her vision for a "free and open" Asia-Pacific region.

The trip is Takaichi's first to Vietnam since becoming prime minister in October and she is seeking deeper bilateral cooperation on energy security, supply chain resilience and technological innovation.

The two countries agreed to work more closely on "economic security including energy, important mineral resources, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and space", Takaichi said after meeting Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Japan is Vietnam's largest provider of official development assistance and a key investor and trading partner, with two-way trade surpassing US$50 billion for the first time last year.

The two countries also have a high-level strategic partnership which they agreed on Saturday to advance into a "new phase of development", Hung said after the meeting.

He said the two leaders signed six agreements spanning technology, climate preparedness and information and communication.

They also "reaffirmed the importance of resolving disputes in the South China Sea through peaceful means based on international law," he added.

Both Japan and Vietnam share concerns about China's territorial claims in the East and South China Seas, and both have sought to hedge against US-driven trade disruptions by broadening economic and security ties.