TEPCO restarts reactor at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant

TOKYO: Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) on Monday (Feb 9) restarted the No 6 reactor at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant after a malfunction caused a stoppage last month.

TEPCO shut down the No 6 reactor, which has a capacity of 1,360 MW, after a malfunction was detected in late January, a day after the unit went online for the first time in about 14 years.

TEPCO said the reactor was restarted at 2pm (1pm, Singapore time) on Monday, and it will continue checking the equipment to make sure systems are working as required. TEPCO plans to restart commercial operation on Mar 18.

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, the world's biggest nuclear power plant, is TEPCO's first reactor to restart since 2011, when a massive earthquake and tsunami caused the meltdown of its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.