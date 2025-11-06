Japan, US considering rare earth mining near Minamitori in Pacific: PM Takaichi

TOKYO: Japan and the United States will jointly study developing rare earth mining in the waters around Minamitori Island in the Pacific, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Thursday (Nov 6).

Co-development of rare earth minerals was a key topic in her meeting with US President Donald Trump last week, Takaichi told a parliamentary session.

During Trump's visit to Tokyo, the two countries signed a framework agreement for securing rare earth supplies to counter China's dominance in the materials that are used in everything from cars to fighter jets.

There is an abundance of mud that potentially holds rare earths around Minamitori Island, some 1,900km southeast of Tokyo, Takaichi said.

Japan plans to test the feasibility of raising rare earth mud from a depth of 6,000m in January, according to Takaichi.

"We will consider specific ways to promote cooperation between Japan and the US on rare earth development ... around Minamitori Island," Takaichi said.

The Japanese government is pushing ahead with a national project to develop domestic rare earth production as part of broad efforts to strengthen maritime and economic security.

Surveys have confirmed the presence of rich rare earth mud at depths of 5,000m to 6,000m within Japan's exclusive economic zone near Minamitori Island, according to an executive with the government-backed project.

If the initial tests are successful, the project aims to launch trial operations of a system capable of recovering 350 metric tons of mud per day from January 2027.

China dominates global rare earth extraction, although the US and Myanmar control 12 per cent and 8 per cent respectively, according to the Eurasia Group.