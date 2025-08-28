North Korea's Kim says stronger special operation force is important, state media reports

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said strengthening the special operation forces and specialised snipers was important in building up armed forces, speaking during his visit to a special operation training base, state media KCNA reported on Thursday (Aug 28).

"It is an important task for building up our armed forces to drastically strengthen the special operations forces and specialised sniper forces in the future," Kim was quoted as saying. Kim also examined new types of sniper rifles, KCNA said.

His visit to a military training camp came after United States President Donald Trump and South Korea President Lee Jae Myung met for a summit this week and talked about Trump's good relationship with Kim and the potential of arranging another meeting between the two.

The US and South Korea wrapped up joint annual military drills on Thursday, conducting combined special operation training including "rehearsals for counterweapons of mass destruction missions", US Forces in Korea said in a statement on Thursday.

Some parts of the exercises, which North Korea traditionally criticises as a prelude to a war, have been delayed until next month.

A South Korean government official has said the delays in parts of the drills were aimed at easing tensions with North Korea.