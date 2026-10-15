North Korea test-fires two types of submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles

SEOUL: Pyongyang test-fired two types of cruise missile from a submarine, its state news agency said Thursday (Oct 15), after weeks of friction with Seoul over a landmine explosion along their border.

The missiles were fired into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, on Wednesday without "any adverse impact on the security of neighbouring countries", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Relations between Pyongyang and Seoul have been further strained since the landmine blast last month in the Seoul-controlled area of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), which injured three South Korean soldiers.

Both countries tested upgraded missile technology in the aftermath.

The latest test "aimed to examine the current mobilised posture of the underwater combat systems" and served as a navy training exercise, KCNA said.

The launches showed the "high reliability, trustworthiness and ability of the war deterrents of the DPRK", the agency reported, referring to North Korea by the abbreviation of the country's official name.

North Korea has carried out several missile launches from submarines in recent years, although its sea-based launch capabilities remain unclear.

Cruise missiles tend to be jet-propelled and fly at a lower altitude than more sophisticated ballistic missiles, making them harder to detect and intercept.

Proven submarine-launched ballistic missile capability would take North Korea's arsenal to a new level, allowing deployment far beyond the Korean peninsula and a second-strike capability in the event of an attack.