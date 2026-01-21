Defections from North Korea fall further as regime tightens grip

SEOUL: As North Korea seals itself ever more tightly from the outside world, the number of people able to escape – and to tell its stories – is dwindling.

Two hundred and twenty-four North Korean defectors entered South Korea for resettlement last year, according to Seoul’s Ministry of Unification – a slight dip from 236 the year before. Most of last year’s arrivals were women.

That figure marks a sharp fall from the years before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, when more than 1,000 people typically made the perilous journey south each year.

Human rights groups warned that the decline is more than a statistical trend – it is eroding one of the few direct windows into life inside the secretive state.