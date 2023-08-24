Commentary: The curious tales of defectors to North Korea

SEOUL: North Korea has once again been making headlines, but not for the usual reasons. This time, it was not about a missile test or aggressive rhetoric from state-run media. In fact, the incident was entirely unexpected and rather shocking to many - a US soldier crossed over into North Korea’s side of the demilitarised zone. What’s more, North Korean media now claim the American citizen wants to stay in North Korea “or a third country” due to the “inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army”.

The soldier, Private Travis T King, crossed into North Korea “willfully and without authorisation” on Jul 18, one day after being released from a detention centre in South Korea. Instead of boarding a plane back to the United States, King went on a DMZ tour and bolted across the border before anyone could stop him.

“Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harboured ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army,” North Korea’s KCNA reported last week, adding that King “expressed his willingness to seek refuge in the DPRK or a third country”.

While it is not possible to verify North Korean claims about King, he is not the only American soldier to defect to the hermit state. Back in 1962, US Army soldier James Joseph Dresnok crossed the DMZ into the North and ended up living in the country until his death in 2016, having even appeared in many North Korean films.

Other examples include Charles Robert Jenkins, who defected to the North in 1965, and Joseph T White, who defected in 1982. All were US soldiers stationed in the South.

Stories of people defecting to the North are uncommon. According to South Korean statistics, the reverse is the norm, with nearly 34,000 North Koreans defecting to the South, while only 29 have returned to the North. Although very few North Korean defectors end up going back to their home country, this doesn’t mean that all who remain in the South are satisfied with their new lives.