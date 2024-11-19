Russian delegations visit Pyongyang as Ukraine war deepens ties

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russia's natural resources minister in Pyongyang, state media said on Tuesday (Nov 19), as visiting delegations from Moscow highlighted deepening ties amid the Ukraine war.

Kim met Monday with Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov, who is leading a delegation focused on "cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology", the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

A delegation from a Russian military academy also arrived in the North Korean capital, KCNA said, without providing details about the visit.

The United States and South Korea have accused the nuclear-armed North of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine, with experts saying Kim was eager to gain advanced technology, and battle experience for his troops, in return.

Putin and Kim signed a strategic partnership treaty in June, during the Kremlin chief's visit to North Korea.

It obligates both states to provide military assistance "without delay" in the case of an attack on the other and to cooperate internationally to oppose Western sanctions.

Putin hailed the deal in June as a "breakthrough document".