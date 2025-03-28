Satellite images show fresh Chinese bomber deployment in South China Sea

HONG KONG: China deployed two long-range H-6 bombers around the Scarborough Shoal this week, in Beijing's latest move to assert sovereignty over the hotly disputed atoll in the South China Sea, satellite images obtained by Reuters showed.

The deployment, which was not publicised by China, came ahead of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to the Philippines, which also claims the shoal that lies within its exclusive economic zone of 200 nautical miles.

China's defence ministry did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters on the scale of the deployment or whether it was timed to coincide with Hegseth's trip.

Officials from the Philippines National Security Council and military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

During a visit to Manila on Friday, Hegseth reaffirmed the United States' "ironclad commitment" to its mutual defence treaty with the Philippines, saying China's actions made deterrence necessary in the South China Sea.

Monday's images taken by Maxar Technologies show two aircraft east of Scarborough Shoal, which China calls "Huangyan Dao".

In recent years, Chinese coast guard vessels have clashed frequently with Philippine fishermen near the mouth of atoll, which China has at times attempted to block since it seized de facto control of the shoal in 2012.

Last month, the Philippines coast guard accused the Chinese navy of performing dangerous flight manoeuvres nearby.

An international arbitration tribunal in the Hague ruled in 2016 that China's claims had no legal basis, but Beijing rejected that decision.

In an email to Reuters, Maxar said the aircraft in the images were H-6 bombers, adding that "rainbow colours" close to them resulted when satellite images of fast-moving objects were processed.