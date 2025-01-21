What does Shanghai’s shrinking expatriate population mean for China?

SHANGHAI: The bustling metropolis of Shanghai, home to one of the largest expatriate communities in China, has long been the country’s most cosmopolitan city.

But the vibes have changed in recent years for some residents.

As the gateway to China, Shanghai suffered during the draconian COVID-19 lockdowns, which lasted about three years and sparked protests amid public frustration at the government’s zero-COVID policy.

Since the nation reopened its doors to foreigners more than two years ago, tourists have returned to the city – but tourist numbers only tell half the story.

Expats in Shanghai told CNA that many from their community who left during the pandemic have not returned.

Italian chef and tattoo artist “Lucky Lasagna”, who caters mostly to foreigners, feels the change keenly.

He arrived in Shanghai more than a decade ago.

“(There was) an incredible energy and it was the most international city I’d ever been to. The feeling was incredible. Downtown was 50/50 foreigners and local Chinese people,” said the head chef of Bambino restaurant, who declined to give his real name.

“First change was the arrival of the first COVID (wave) and lockdown. That stopped a little bit and the big one was the second lockdown. It was a shock. A lot of foreigners went away,” he added.