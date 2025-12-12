DPM Gan to visit China on Dec 15 for top-level bilateral meeting

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will travel to Chongqing on Monday (Dec 15) for the 21st Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting - the apex platform between Singapore and China.

Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry, and China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will co-chair the annual meeting, which reviews the substantive collaboration between both sides.

They will also co-chair the 26th Suzhou Industrial Park Joint Steering Council (JSC), the 17th Tianjin Eco-City JSC, and the 9th Chongqing Connectivity Initiative (CCI) JSC meetings.

“The JSCs review the progress made on the three flagship government-to-government projects and discuss ways to further their development,” Singapore’s Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a press statement on Friday.

A key focus for this JCBC is the CCI, which marks its 10th anniversary this year.

“Keeping with its theme of ‘Modern Connectivity and Modern Services’, the CCI has strengthened connectivity between our countries in areas such as financial and digital services, and facilitated broader cooperation between western China and the broader region,” PMO added.

Mr Gan and Mr Ding will visit sites featuring initiatives driven through the CCI, and take part in commemorative activities marking the anniversary.