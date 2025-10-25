Singapore, China sign MOUs to boost cooperation in areas such as green development, digital economy and maritime connectivity

SINGAPORE: Singapore and China on Saturday (Oct 25) signed and renewed agreements to drive cooperation across several areas, including green development, the digital economy and maritime connectivity.

The memoranda of understanding were exchanged on the first day of Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s two-day visit to Singapore.

Earlier, he received a ceremonial welcome at Parliament House, before a bilateral meeting was held between the delegations of both countries.

In his opening remarks during the meeting, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he was delighted by the chance to return the hospitality he received during his trip to China in June.

“Your visit comes at an auspicious time as we mark 35 years of diplomatic ties between our two countries. Thirty-five years is not long in the history of nations, but these last 35 years have been a period of tremendous change and transformation for both our countries and for our region," Mr Wong said.

"Throughout these 35 years, our bilateral ties have continued to grow from strength to strength. The friendships have deepened, and cooperation has broadened to many different areas."

Mr Li, in his remarks, noted Singapore’s 60th year of independence this year, adding that during his visit, he has witnessed the achievements the country has made in various areas.

He said China will work with Singapore to uphold its diplomatic ties and friendship, expand cooperation to help both countries grow and also contribute to the peace and stability of the region.