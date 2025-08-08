Trade wins and holiday woes: Mixed emotions amid the Singdollar’s climb against China’s yuan

SINGAPORE: Like many cost-conscious Chinese nationals abroad, Kevin Wang, a 23-year-old master's student from Qingdao studying in Singapore, has been fervently monitoring foreign currency rates.

Two particularly important currencies have been the Chinese yuan and the Singapore dollar (SGD), Wang said, because being on exchange in a country as expensive as Singapore can be costly.

“It influences my spending choices while I’m here,” Wang said, adding that food, transport and accommodation in Singapore were “very expensive” compared to lower prices back in China.

Spending has become tougher for Wang in recent months, as the SGD climbed against the yuan and hit a 28-year high on Jul 2 at 1:5.631 - according to statistics by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In early May and in early July, the SGD traded at around 5.63 against the yuan, marking a 22 per cent increase from around 4.61 in February 2022.

According to Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) data, the SGD:RMB rate was 1:5.631 on Jul 2, which appears to be a 28-year high. The last time it was higher was on Aug 1, 1997, at 5.643.

“When I first arrived, things were already expensive,” said Wang, who came to Singapore in 2024.

He is now more cautious about spending.

"If it's a non-essential item, I won't buy it unless I truly want it," he said.