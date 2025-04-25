South Korea's former President Moon says bribery indictment is 'political'

SEOUL: South Korea's former President Moon Jae-in said on Friday (Apr 25) that prosecutors were becoming political and abusing their power and that his indictment on bribery charges was a good example.

South Korean prosecutors indicted Moon for alleged bribery on Thursday, making him the latest former leader of the country to face legal troubles in a case linked to the employment of his then son-in-law at a Thai airline between 2018 and 2020.

Moon said the indictment against him was unfair and accused the prosecutors of pursuing the case in a predetermined direction.

"Beyond revealing my personal innocence, I plan to focus on properly uncovering and informing the public about the abuse and politicisation of the prosecution's power," he said during a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik.