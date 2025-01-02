South Korea’s Muan county struggles with aftermath of Jeju Air tragedy

MUAN, South Korea: The southwestern county of Muan, with a population of around 90,000, was previously not well known, even among South Koreans.

But today, it is the site of the nation’s worst aviation disaster in history.

The country is in mourning after a Jeju Air commercial plane carrying 175 passengers and six crew members crashed at Muan International Airport on Sunday (Dec 29).

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which was flying from Bangkok to Muan county, crashed into a wall and burst into flames after touching down on its belly with its landing gear still retracted and skidding off the runway. Two people, both flight attendants, are the only survivors of the disaster.

Investigators have been combing the crash site to establish a cause, with both black boxes found and decoding work ongoing.

Many Muan locals, still in shock from the tragedy, are grappling with how their county can move on.

“This isn’t just about our Muan region but also about our entire country, which has received condolences from around the world,” said one resident.

“I truly hope everything will be resolved quickly and smoothly.”