South Korea assembly speaker proposes revising constitution to curb presidency

SEOUL: The speaker of South Korea's parliament on Sunday (Apr 6) proposed revising the constitution to curb presidential powers, citing public support for such a move after President Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted for declaring martial law.

"I would like to propose to the people that we should now quickly pursue constitutional revision," Woo Won-shik, the National Assembly speaker, told a press conference. "After going through the unconstitutional and illegal martial law and (then Yoon's) impeachment, the public consensus on the urgency of constitutional revision is greater than ever."

He proposed a national referendum on constitutional reform to coincide with the presidential election that must be held within two months of Yoon's ouster on Friday by the nation's Constitutional Court.

The court upheld parliament's impeachment of Yoon for briefly declaring martial law on Dec 3, sparking South Korea's worst political crisis in decades.

"The national confusion has come to an end with the Constitutional Court's ruling, but the potential for destructive conflict surrounding presidential power still exists," said Woo, adding that many South Koreans want to change the "imperial presidency", which he called a source of extreme political conflict.