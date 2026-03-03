From virtual K-pop stars to storytelling apps, AI reshapes life in South Korea

SEOUL: South Korea is known for moving fast. But now, artificial intelligence is moving even faster.

Technology is rapidly reshaping how people work, play and connect in the East Asian nation, which has long prided itself on being at the forefront of technological change.

In the capital Seoul, AI is no longer a distant concept – it is becoming part of everyday life and culture.

One of the most striking examples is Iiterniti, a virtual K-pop girl group created using AI.

Unlike human celebrities, these idols do not age, get tired or become embroiled in scandals. They are entirely AI-generated and designed to exist in a polished, idealised form indefinitely.

“In the traditional K-pop industry, stars are typically very young – often in their teens or early 20s,” noted Park Ji-eun, CEO of tech firm Pulse9 which created Iiterniti.

“They are attractive, but also, in a sense, possess an incomplete or still developing identity. Through our project, Iiterniti, we are experimenting with whether a girl group can remain in a more eternal and idealised form,” she added.