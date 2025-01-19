South Korea court extends Yoon's detention, protesters storm court

SEOUL: A South Korean court on Sunday (Jan 19) extended the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for up to 20 days, leading to violent protests by hundreds of angry supporters who stormed the court building, smashed windows and broke inside.

Yoon on Wednesday became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested as he faces allegations of insurrection related to his stunning Dec 3 declaration of martial law that has plunged the country into political turmoil.

Shortly after the court approved investigators' request to detain Yoon further around 3am local time on Sunday, TV footage showed his supporters pushing past lines of police to enter the court, some destroying furniture and blasting fire extinguishers at officers trying to suppress them.

Police arrested about 40 protesters and restored order a few hours later, broadcaster YTN reported, citing police.