‘Democracy is working’: Analysts say Yoon conviction proves strength of South Korea’s institutions

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday (Feb 19) after a Seoul court found him guilty of masterminding an insurrection over his botched attempt to impose martial law in December 2024.

The ruling marks one of the most dramatic moments in the country’s modern political history. But beyond Yoon’s personal fate, analysts say the verdict ultimately underscores the resilience of South Korea’s democratic institutions.

Yoon’s declaration of martial law – the first since the country’s transition to democracy in 1987 – triggered a national political crisis.

But it was swiftly overturned by the National Assembly, with some lawmakers scaling barricades to get into the voter chamber amid heavy police presence.

Yoon was later impeached by parliament, arrested and charged with multiple offences. Analysts said the subsequent prosecution followed established legal procedures, demonstrating South Korea’s democratic resilience.

“This incident … actually highlights that democracy is working,” said Edward Howell, international relations lecturer at the University of Oxford.

“Obviously essential to any democracy is that leaders are accountable for their actions. Yoon declared martial law. It was voted down by the National Assembly. Due process was followed,” he added.

“We should not be naive in saying that democracy in South Korea is fragile. No, it's resilient; it's vibrant.”