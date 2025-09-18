Taiwan's spending bonanza draws more foreign firms to its largest arms show

TAIPEI: Taiwan opened its largest arms fair on Thursday (Sep 18), with about double its previous number of exhibitors, as firms flock for a slice of the island's increased defence spending at a time when it is looking to expand international military cooperation.

Taiwan is racing to bolster its armed forces as China, which views the island as its own territory, steps up military pressure by staging war games and regularly sending warplanes and warships into nearby areas.

Taiwan, whose government rejects Beijing's territorial claims, has set a goal of spending 5 per cent of its gross domestic product on defence by 2030, up from 3.3 per cent for next year.

The Taipei Aerospace and Defence Technology Exhibition features 490 exhibitors at 1,500 booths, up from 275 exhibitors at about 960 booths in 2023, when it was last held.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Karin Lang, deputy director of the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto United States embassy, told the opening ceremony that the US pavilion had doubled in size since two years ago, with more than 40 companies this time around.

"When American and Taiwan companies collaborate, they create solutions that enhance not just bilateral interests but contribute to broader regional security and prosperity," she said to an audience that included Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo.

"Supply chain vulnerabilities, technological competition, evolving security threats require us to work even more closely with trusted partners."