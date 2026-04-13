Taiwan government should lead engagement with China on new measures, senior official says

TAIPEI: Taiwan's engagement with China on looser controls proposed by Beijing for trade and tourism should be led by the government rather than private party-to-party contacts, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Monday (Apr 13).
China on Sunday unveiled 10 new incentive measures for Taiwan, including easing tourist curbs, allowing in "healthy" television dramas and facilitating food sales, following a visit by the island's opposition leader.
But China refuses to speak with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's administration, saying he is a "separatist", and has rebuffed multiple offers of talks.
Tsai Ming-yen, head of Taiwan's National Security Bureau, said only the government should be assessing, planning and driving relevant exchanges.
"Having the government take charge of the relevant planning can therefore also better help avoid unnecessary risks and long-term consequences," he told reporters at parliament.
China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's largest opposition party whose leader Cheng Li-wun met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last week, has welcomed the measures, saying they can help with peace and bring economic opportunities.
Hou Yu-ih, the KMT's 2024 presidential candidate and mayor of Taipei's sister city New Taipei, told reporters on Monday that exchanges must be initiated on the basis of equality, dignity, and mutual respect, starting with less sensitive areas like culture.
"I believe that the leaders on both sides of the strait must take the responsibility of avoiding war. Peace is the ultimate goal," he said. "Engagement is about communication and minimising conflict as much as possible."
TAIWAN'S YEAR-END ELECTIONS
Tsai said such "goodwill measures" from China were historically brought up ahead of elections, concentrated on certain specific counties and cities, or specific companies, industries, or individuals.
"However, this has already become a tool the Chinese communists use to interfere in Taiwan's elections," he added.
Taiwan will hold key local elections in November.
Ahead of the last presidential elections in early 2024, Taiwan complained that China had used a series of trade measures to try to sway electors, including reviewing tariff concessions on agricultural and fishery products, machinery, auto parts and textiles.
Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's territorial claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.