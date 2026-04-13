Taiwan government should lead engagement with China on new measures, senior official says

TAIPEI: Taiwan's engagement with China on looser controls proposed by Beijing for trade and tourism should be led by the government rather than private party-to-party contacts, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Monday (Apr 13).

China on Sunday unveiled 10 new incentive measures for Taiwan, including easing tourist curbs, allowing in "healthy" television dramas and facilitating food sales, following a visit by the island's opposition leader.

But China refuses to speak with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's administration, saying he is a "separatist", and has rebuffed multiple offers of talks.

Tsai Ming-yen, head of Taiwan's National Security Bureau, said only the government should be assessing, planning and driving relevant exchanges.

"Having the government take charge of the relevant planning can therefore also better help avoid unnecessary risks and long-term consequences," he told reporters at parliament.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.