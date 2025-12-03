Taiwan says China sometimes stages mock attacks on foreign navy ships in strait

TAIPEI: China's military sometimes simulates attacks on foreign naval vessels in the Taiwan Strait and Taiwan shares intelligence with international partners when they operate in those waters, a senior Taiwan security official said on Wednesday (Dec 3).

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own, says it alone exercises sovereignty and jurisdiction over the strait, a major trade route for about half of global container ships.

Both the United States and Taiwan say the strait is an international waterway, however.

US warships sail through the strait every few months, provoking Beijing, and some US allies, such as Britain and Canada, have also made occasional transits. A New Zealand navy ship went through the strait last month.

EIGHT NAVIES MAKE A DOZEN TRIPS THIS YEAR

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Tsai Ming-yen, director-general of the Taiwan National Security Bureau, said eight countries' navies, including those of Britain, France, New Zealand and the United States, have made 12 trips through the strait so far this year.

China's basic principle is to "shadow every ship" during such missions, sending its own naval forces, he said in parliament, responding to questions from lawmakers.

"In addition, they will sometimes mobilise air forces, as the legislator just mentioned, to carry out simulated attacks in order to demonstrate their military presence and claimed authority in the Taiwan Strait," Tsai added.

Taiwan has an extensive and sophisticated radar and surveillance network monitoring the narrow strait.

China's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China routinely denounces such sailings as a provocation.