US, Japanese officials to start trade consultations, Treasury says; Japan said it is sceptical

WASHINGTON: Top US and Japanese officials agreed to start immediate working-level consultations after "frank and constructive" trade talks in Washington on Thursday (May 1), the US Treasury Department said on Friday, but Japanese accounts were more downbeat.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met with Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa, another set of discussions sought by US trading partners to avert high tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump last month.

"During their frank and constructive discussions on fair and reciprocal trade, Secretary Bessent highlighted to Minister Akazawa both tariffs and non-tariff measures, the importance of economic security as national security, and other issues of concern," Treasury said in a statement.

Bessent, in a posting on X, said he was "highly encouraged by Japan’s fast and positive engagement with the United States" and expressed hope that the two allies could soon reach consensus on a range of bilateral issues.

Greer also welcomed Japan's engagement in discussions with the United States and reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Japan.

However, Japanese accounts of the meeting struck a more cautious tone. The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier on Friday that US tariff negotiators appeared reluctant to lower levies on cars, steel and aluminium in Thursday's meeting, a stance that made the Japanese side feel that cooperation could be difficult.

Richard Katz, a former senior fellow at Carnegie Council for Ethics In International Affairs, said the US refusal to even discuss Trump's 25 per cent tariffs on autos and auto parts, steel, and aluminium was "quite an aggressive stance".