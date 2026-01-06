South Korea's Lee snaps Xi selfie with Chinese 'backdoor' phone

BEIJING: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung snapped a selfie with Xi Jinping using a smartphone gifted to him by the Chinese leader, who had joked at their last meeting that the device might be capable of spying.

Lee posted three selfies of himself, Xi and their wives on social media platform X on Monday (Jan 5) during his visit to Beijing.

"A selfie with President Xi Jinping and his wife, taken with the Xiaomi I received as a gift in Gyeongju," Lee wrote.

"Thanks to them, I got the shot of a lifetime," he added.

"I will communicate more frequently and collaborate more closely going forward."

In the selfie, all four first families are seen smiling.

Lee's office also posted a short YouTube video of the scene, with Xi complimenting the South Korean leader's photo skills.