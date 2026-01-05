South Korea's Lee meets Xi with trade, Pyongyang on the agenda

BEIJING: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday (Jan 5) in Beijing, with closer economic ties as well as the recalcitrant North on the agenda.

Lee is the first South Korean leader to visit Beijing in six years and his meeting with Xi comes a day after the nuclear-armed North fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan.

Xi held a welcome ceremony for Lee and the two began talks, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

The signing of an agreement and a state banquet will follow, Seoul has said.

The South Korean leader, accompanied by a delegation of business and tech leaders, hopes to secure pledges to expand economic cooperation with his country's largest trading partner.

He has called for South Korea and China to work towards "more horizontal and mutually beneficial" trade.

On Monday, Lee also met with top executives from both South Korean and Chinese firms at Beijing's opulent Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Seoul's Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea and China "have helped each other grow through interconnected industrial supply chains and led the global economy", he told them.

Among the Chinese firms represented were battery giant CATL as well as phone maker ZTE and tech giant Tencent, Yonhap said.

On the South Korean side, Lee was accompanied by Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group's executive chair Chung Eui-sun, among others.

Lee also hopes to possibly harness China's clout over North Korea to support his bid to improve ties with Pyongyang.

"China is a very important cooperative partner in moving toward peace and unification on the Korean Peninsula," Lee said during a meeting with Korean residents in Beijing on Sunday, according to Yonhap.