Heading to Johor? 5 changes that could affect your travel

SINGAPORE: Maybe you’re headed there for a weekend of shopping with your friends or perhaps you fancy a nice seafood dinner. Whatever your reason for visiting Johor, there are host of changes underway that could affect your travel.

1. VEHICLE ENTRY PERMIT FOR ALL FOREIGN VEHICLES

Advertisement

If you drive to Johor, soon you will have to register for a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP).

The road transport law will be enforced from October.

Foreign vehicle owners can apply for the permit online. Drivers applying for the VEP will face a one-off registration fee of RM10 (S$3.30) to have their permit processed.



Advertisement

Advertisement

2. SHOPPING IN MALAYSIA - GST ISSUES

Some people like to hop across the border to load up on household essentials like toilet paper or baby formula. There are still savings to be made, but watch out: Travellers entering Singapore now get less Goods and Services Tax (GST) relief on items bought overseas.



If you spend less than 48 hours outside Singapore, you have to pay GST on goods bought overseas that are worth more than S$100. The allowance used to be S$150.

If you intend to stay longer than that, you will have to pay GST on purchases worth more than S$500, down from S$600 currently.

3. SHOP USING YOUR NETS CARD

When you're at the hypermarket checkout with your overflowing trolley, you'll want to pay quickly and efficiently. Good news: There are 4,500 NETS acceptance points across Malaysia.

In Johor Bahru, NETS-enabled cards issued by Singapore banks can be used at popular shopping haunts including Johor Bahru City Square, KSL City and Sutera Mall.

Forget scrambling to find a money changer, remember to pack your NETS ATM card when you next head to Johor.



4. DIESEL VEHICLES UNDER THE THREE-QUARTER TANK RULE

More vehicles have to have at least three-quarters of a tank of fuel when leaving Singapore via the land checkpoints.

The three-quarter tank rule, which previously only covered Singapore vehicles running on petrol and compressed natural gas, now also applies to diesel-powered vehicles.

5. NO MORE MOTORCYCLE TOLLS AT SECOND LINK

If you are riding a motorcycle into Johor via the Tuas Second Link, there will no longer be any tolls to pay.

Malaysia removed the toll fares in November last year, and as part of a long-standing policy to match rates, Singapore followed suit in January.

