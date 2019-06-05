Embarrassing and risky: When parents share too much of their children online

‘Sharenting’ has become a social phenomenon, but what do youngsters have to say about it? What is at stake? Talking Point finds out.

SINGAPORE: Like many social media users, the father of teenager Tanisha Mei Murugesh is enthusiastic about sharing her life online, and has been curating an online presence for her since birth.

But this act of ‘sharenting’ — using social media to share images and news of one’s child — has become a matter of concern for this 14-year-old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My dad sent a picture to a friend, and that picture had my hand in it … I'm quite sensitive because people say that it looks fat,” she recounted.

“It didn’t really look good in that picture … so I felt rather uncomfortable. But my dad refused to take it down.”

Her parents have published countless posts about her. But she feels increasingly that “they’re bragging” online, even when she thinks a picture is “unglamorous”.

“I mean, you can keep it in your gallery, but don’t post it without my knowledge,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She is not the only child who feels this way about parents often sharing information about their children online without consent, as the programme Talking Point discovers. And this compromises not only their children’s privacy, but also their security. (Watch the episode here.)

WORRIED CHILDREN

During a session with three youngsters, including Tanisha, programme host Steven Chia asked them how they felt about being shared online, liked and commented on regularly.

Luo Zijie, whose mother has been posting photographs of him on Instagram since he was young, is worried his parents may be oversharing and that it will be “very embarrassing”, especially when his baby pictures are online.

“It’ll be cute, but … I'm already in Primary Five,” pointed out the 11-year-old. “You’d feel like a mummy’s boy … Then your friends would keep on making fun of you.”

Nine-year-old Sophie Tay, who has written some letters to her mother, recalled how she reacted when her mum was thinking of sharing the details online: “I told her I didn’t want her to … because it’s very personal.”

Over in China, some children are also beginning to realise the importance of protecting their privacy online — and are making their unhappiness known.

Last week, Zhang Chuyi, 10, wrote to a congress of the Young Pioneers of China in Shanghai: “If my face is still frequently exposed on my parents' social media, such as WeChat Moments, it might not be safe for me.”

She and her friends were hoping that their parents will stop overexposing them. "If they want to share our images and privacy online, they need to obtain our permission," she added.

‘ABUSE OF SHARENTING’

There are no local ‘sharenting’ statistics, but in the United Kingdom, a 2016 study found that the average parent would have posted 1,500 photos on social media by his or her child’s fifth birthday — close to six pictures a week.

Associate Professor Jung Younbo from Nanyang Technological University’s Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information believes that ‘sharenting’ is a social phenomenon because families today have fewer kids, “so the children become a very precious feature”.

“(People) can easily post their photos on their social media accounts,” he added. “And then … the younger generation is very keen on sharing their personal stories on social media. So (sharing parenting stories) becomes a kind of second nature.”

He noted that children can find it embarrassing when their parents overshare, but said “it’s impossible” for parents to get consent from their little ones, “so they do whatever they believe is very pleasing”.

“But because most of the parents are overjoyed to have the new babies, sometimes they do things without thinking about consequences,” he added.

And when people “start to overuse the technology” and overshare, even with strangers, then there is an “abuse of sharenting”, he pointed out.

In a country like France, privacy laws are so stringent that parents could be jailed up to a year and fined up to €45,000 (S$69,000) if convicted of publicising intimate details of their children’s lives without consent.

HIDDEN DANGERS

There is also the issue of security. By creating these digital footprints of their children, parents could be unwittingly exposing them to predators.

To highlight the hidden dangers of oversharing, Chia spent one morning going through parent blogger Liang May’s social media posts.

She shares a lot about her two children — on average, four posts a week — on her blog as well as Instagram and Facebook accounts. But she says she has taken efforts to protect her family’s privacy.

Within a few hours, however, the Talking Point host could put her son’s school on a shortlist of three and pinpoint her exact home address.

She was shocked at what he managed to find, which also included where her children went for their enrichment classes, such as in music, swimming and wushu. “I’m not extremely comfortable about it,” she said.

“I take great efforts not to share where I live. And if you can pick that out just by looking at the floor plan and doing some online digging, I think that’s quite scary.”

Asked if she may be oversharing, she said that in hindsight, she may not have posted so much information online. “I’ll cross my fingers that people don’t go digging around,” she added.

PRIVACY SETTINGS

So why are some parents still posting information about their kids online, despite the security concerns?

One father said he wasn’t too concerned about his child’s security, especially in Singapore, while another father said that “it’s a calculated risk that we take as we share personal information or even photos”.

One mother said: “You have a special moment and sometimes you don’t think too much about it and you just share it. It’s intuitive, almost. You don’t consider security or any other aspect at that moment in time.”

While it may be a challenge to get parents to stop posting about their children, perhaps it’s time to relook at the privacy settings on their social media accounts.

Mr Alfred Siew, who edits the Techgoondu.com blog and runs a technology and media consultancy, uses strict privacy and security controls on his own social media accounts.

“Anything public as we know, anybody can download them, edit them, change them, share them,” he advised. “If you’re sensitive about people knowing how all your kids are, where they study, where they go…you might want to rethink your priority settings.”

This father of two young children recommends that parents take precautions, such as adjusting the privacy settings on their social media accounts.

“I think first of all I won't put it to public, especially pictures on my kids. Secondly, I'll be very sensitive about birthdays… because it can be used for verification and other things. Also you might want look at your friends list every once in a while,” added Siew.

As parents, we’re always excited to share news about our children and since this is the social media generation, it is unlikely parents will stop doing it.

But what parents can do is to limit what they share and who they share it with.

Watch this episode of Talking Point here. New episodes every Thursday at 9.30pm on Mediacorp Channel 5.