Pop-opera group Il Divo to perform in Singapore in October

The group will hold a one-night-only concert here as part of a new tour to celebrate their 15th anniversary.

SINGAPORE: Pop-opera group Il Divo will be returning to Singapore on Oct 13 this year.

The multi-platinum group last held a concert here in 2016 and this time around, they will be performing at the Star Theatre as part of the new Timeless Tour to celebrate their 15th anniversary.

One of the most popular classical music crossover groups, Il Divo – comprising the Spanish Carlos Marin, the Swiss tenor Urs Buhler, the Frenchman Sebastien Izambard and the American tenor David Miller – is known for their operatic takes on songs from different genres

Since debuting in 2003, they have performed before the likes of former US president Barack Obama and the Queen of England, as well as drawing crowds to their concerts.

With hit songs such as Regresa a mi (Unbreak My Heart), The Time Of Our Lives, Si voy a perderte (Don’t Wanna Lose You)” and I Believe In You (Je crois en toi), the group has sold 30 million albums worldwide.

They have also collected numerous gold and platinum music awards in over 33 countries, and was the first classical crossover group to have an album debut at the top of Billboard’s Top 200 chart.

Il Divo’s Timeless Tour will take them to Asia, South Africa, Australia, Latin America and the United States. For their Singapore concert, fans can expect a mix of pop classics as well as new songs from their latest album, such as a Spanish version of Adele’s hit Hello, titled Hola.

Ticket sales start on Aug 18 from Sistic, with prices ranging from S$98 to S$278.