Man charged with murdering wife at Boon Lay Place

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man was charged on Saturday (Aug 29) with murdering his wife two days earlier in Boon Lay Place.

China national Cui Huan, 24, is accused of murdering 26-year-old Liang Xueqiu at a footpath at Block 211 Boon Lay Place at about 6.30pm on Thursday.



Cui appeared in court via video-link and was remanded for further investigations.

The police said in a statement on Friday that they received a call for help at the void deck of the block and found the victim lying injured and motionless.

She was taken to hospital unconscious and pronounced dead at around 10pm the same day.

Cui was identified and arrested within three hours from the time the incident was reported.

If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty or life imprisonment with caning.

This is the third murder charging in two months. In late July, a woman was charged alongside a man with murdering her four-year-old daughter and burning the corpse in a barrel.

Earlier in July, a domestic worker was charged with murdering a 95-year-old woman at a residential unit in Recreation Road.