GE2020: New Yio Chu Kang SMC sees straight fight between PAP and PSP

SINGAPORE: The new Yio Chu Kang SMC will see a straight fight between the People’s Action Party (PAP) and the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).



After nomination papers were filed at Deyi Secondary School on Tuesday (Jun 30), it was confirmed that PAP’s Yip Hon Weng and PSP’s Kayla Low will challenge the seat.



Mr Yip, 43, is a new PAP candidate. The former public servant was previously group chief of the Silver Generation Office at the Agency for Integrated Care.



Ms Low is a chartered accountant and former prisons officer. The 43-year-old volunteers with lower-income families and the elderly.



For his speech after the candidates were confirmed, Mr Yip pledged to do his very best to serve Yio Chu Kang residents



"I will listen to your ... needs and concerns," said Mr Yip.

"I will work with you to build Yio Chu Kang into a place you can be proud of, into a home we can happily raise our families. Please vote for me and I look forward to seeing all of you," he added.



In her speech, Ms Low said that she is keen to serve Singapore and its residents.



"I am confident I can serve Yio Chu Kang residents if elected," said Ms Low.



"With the guidance of Dr Tan Cheng Bock (PSP's secretary-general), and many passionate PSP volunteers, I am ready to take on this challenge," she added.



Yio Chu Kang SMC was carved out of Ang Mo Kio GRC. In 2015, the PAP won Ang Mo Kio GRC with 78.6 per cent of the vote against the RP.

