Malaysia's Home Minister Muhyiddin to be discharged from Singapore hospital

SINGAPORE: Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been given the green light to be discharged from Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital where he has been recovering from surgery.

Announcing this in a post on Mr Muhyiddin's Facebook page on Tuesday (Aug 7), his press secretary said that the 71-year-old will be resting and spending time with his family.

Advertisement

"Thanks to all doctors, nurses and staff of Mount Elizabeth Singapore," his press secretary Hafiz Abdul Halim said in the statement. A photo on Facebook shows Mr Muhyiddin giving a thumbs up with hospital staff.

Mr Muhyiddin has been on leave since Jul 12 to receive treatment for a pancreatic tumour that had been detected at the early stage.

When he was in hospital, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong were among the leaders who had visited him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I shared with him my own doctor's advice when I was ill - eat in moderation, but no need for any pantangs (taboos) about food," said Mr Lee in Facebook post after his visit.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Siti Hasmah, also paid Mr Muhyiddin a visit, along with Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

