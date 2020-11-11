Man charged with using sickle to slash enforcement officer attached to NEA

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Wednesday (Nov 11) with using a sickle to slash an enforcement officer in Sembawang two days earlier.

Vikneswaran Sivan, 30, was given one charge of voluntarily causing hurt by means of a cutting instrument.

He is accused of slashing the backs of the victim's calves. The incident allegedly occurred at 7.40pm at Block 503C, Canberra Link on Nov 9.

The police said in an earlier statement that the victim, a Certis officer attached to the National Environment Agency (NEA), had been performing enforcement duties with a colleague that evening.

They were allegedly attacked by Vikneswaran, who had a sickle and slashed the victim before fleeing the scene.

The two officers were taken to hospital, and Vikneswaran was identified and arrested within seven hours.

A bloodstained sickle believed to be the assault weapon was found near the scene of the incident.

Vikneswaran will return to court next month. If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon, he can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these penalties.