National Day Parade 2019 to be held at the Padang

SINGAPORE: Next year's National Day Parade will be held at the Padang, announced Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Friday (Aug 17).

The parade was last held at the Padang in 2015 when Singapore celebrated 50 years of independence, and Dr Ng said next year’s event will mark another milestone in the country’s history.

"Next year, the NDP goes to the Padang for the 200th anniversary of the founding of modern Singapore," Dr Ng wrote on his Facebook page.



The parade was held at the Padang every year from 1966 to 1974, and has returned to the venue from time to time.

Dr Ng held an appreciation dinner on Friday to thank the organisers of this year's National Day Parade, as well as participants, sponsors and partner organisations.

"Everyone gave their full support and worked very hard for a special 53rd birthday for Singapore," he said.



A slew of events are being planned for next year to commemorate Singapore's bicentennial milestone, marking 200 years since Sir Stamford Raffles landed on the island.



These include augmented reality trails at the Singapore River and Fort Canning Park, roadshows as well as exhibitions.



Annual events such as the National Day Parade, Chingay and the Night Festival will also reflect the theme of the bicentennial.

