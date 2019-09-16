Two e-scooter sharing companies fined for operating without licences

SINGAPORE: E-scooter sharing operators Neuron Mobility and Telepod were on Monday (Sep 16) fined S$38,000 and S$16,000 respectively for providing their services without a licence.

The two firms were among the first in the industry to provide e-scooter sharing services when they launched in 2017.

They provided dockless electric-scooter sharing services, with users having to return the devices at parking stations across the island.

However, enforcement officers from the Land Transport Authority's Active Mobility Enforcement Division found 93 Neuron e-scooters and 48 Telepod e-scooters before either company had been issued licences for Personal Mobility Device (PMD) sharing services.



The devices were found at Bayfront Avenue, Haw Par Villa MRT and along Beach Road, among other locations.

LTA had sent a letter to Neuron Mobility in July 2018 informing the company that it was not allowed to operate e-scooter sharing services without a licence. It had sent similar letters and emails to Telepod in May last year and again in July last year.

However, up to February this year, enforcement officers still found devices made available for hire to the public belonging to both companies.

The two companies had been among several prospective operators who confirmed with CNA in February that they intended to enter the shared mobility device market.

LTA had said that it would be handing out the licences in the second quarter of this year, but later postponed this to the third quarter while it stepped up its enforcement against reckless riding and PMD-related accidents.



According to the prosecution, there are currently only three areas where companies are exempted from requiring a licence to provide vehicle sharing: one-north, CleanTech Park and Republic Polytechnic.

Telepod had pleaded guilty to eight charges under the Parking Places Act, while Neuron admitted to 19.

The firms could have been fined a maximum of S$10,000 per charge.