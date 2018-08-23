Asian Games: Schooling bags second gold after winning 50m fly

JAKARTA: Singapore Olympic champion Joseph Schooling clinched his second gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games after winning the 50m butterfly final on Thursday night (Aug 23).



Schooling clocked 23.61s to touch the wall first ahead of his closest competitors at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre in Jakarta.



China's Wang Peng took silver, clocking 23.65s, while Kazakhstan's Adilbek Mussin took bronze in 23.71s.



Schooling was the fastest qualifier in the heats on Thursday morning. Victory was particularly sweet for the 23-year-old who had to settle for silver in the previous edition of the Games when he finished behind China's Shi Yang by 0.24s.



The win means Schooling has now bagged four medals in Jakarta, one more than his haul in the Asian Games in Incheon in 2014.



On top of the 50m fly title in Jakarta, Schooling retained his 100m butterfly crown on Wednesday night, and helped Singapore's 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relay teams clinch bronze.

He is also set to feature in the men's 4x100m medley relay on Friday, the final day of the swimming competition at the Asian Games.

