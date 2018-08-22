Asian Games: Singapore clinch bronze in men's 4x100m freestyle relay

JAKARTA: Team Singapore added to its medal count at the 2018 Asian Games on Wednesday (Aug 22) after the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team bagged bronze.

The quartet of Joseph Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen, Darren Chua and Darren Lim clocked 3:17.22s to finish third at the Gelaro Bung Karno (GBK) aquatic centre in Jakarta and set a new national record.



Japan came in first with 3:12.68s, a new Games record, and China clinched silver with 3:13.29s.



The Singapore team had qualified third fastest for the final, after the quartet of Darren Lim, Danny Yeo, Darren Chua and Jonathan Tan clocked 3:20.16s on Wednesday morning.



The medal is Singapore's fourth overall after Joseph's Schooling's gold in the 100m butterfly and the bowling team's bronze in the women's trio event earlier on Wednesday as well as the men's 4x200m freestyle team's bronze on Monday night.



Earlier on Wednesday, 17-year-old Quah Jing Wen also rewrote the national record for the women's 200m butterfly after she clocked 2:12.01 to finish fifth.

