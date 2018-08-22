Asian Games: Schooling wins Singapore's first gold medal after retaining 100m fly crown

JAKARTA: Olympic champion Joseph Schooling won Singapore's first gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games after retaining his men's 100m butterfly title on Wednesday night (Aug 22).



He clocked 51.04s to touch the wall first ahead of his closest competitors at the Gelora Bung Karno aquatic centre in Jakarta, setting a new Games record.



Advertisement

China's Li Zhuhao took silver, clocking 51.46s, while Japan's Yuki Kobori took bronze with 51.77s.

Schooling's national teammate Quah Zheng Wen finished fourth after clocking 52.54s.

Schooling was the fastest qualifier in the heats on Wednesday morning, while Quah placed fourth.



The gold is Schooling's second medal at the 2018 Asian Games after he helped the men's 4x200m relay team clinch bronze on Monday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The 23-year-old rose to prominence after winning the 100m butterfly title at the 2014 edition of the Games in Incheon.

He went on to win Singapore’s first-ever gold medal at the Olympics, beating swimming legend Michael Phelps in the final in 2016.



Get the widest coverage of the 18th Asian Games (Aug 18 – Sep 2) from Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia on Mediacorp. Go to toggle.sg/AsianGames2018 for details.

