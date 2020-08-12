Jung H Pak, SK-Korea Foundation Chair In Korea Studies, The Brookings Institution

Ep 6: Jung H Pak, SK-Korea Foundation Chair In Korea Studies, The Brookings Institution

North Korea has spent months denying it has any COVID-19 cases. Now it says it may have one sick person imported from South Korea. What's behind this new blame game?

CNA's one-on-one interview show that has been running for 20 years is back with more exclusive conversations with the people who matter, when it matters.


  • In Conversation
  • Jung H Pak
  • The Brookings Institution
  • SK-Korea Foundation
  • COVID-19
  • North Korea
  • Kim Jong Un
  • pandemic
  • South Korea
  • Korea

